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Best of Santa Cruz County entertainment, arts & food events this weekend, Nov. 5-8
By Lookout Santa Cruz staff,5 days ago
The Capitola Plein Air Festival runs through the weekend, with artists celebrating the unique beauty of the tiny coastal city with open-air painting. On Saturday morning, watch more than 40 accomplished artists paint outdoor scenes in a timed challenge, then vote for your favorite at the Capitola Plein Air Quick Paint. It starts at 9:45 a.m. – Lily Belli.
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