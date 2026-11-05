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Weekender: First Friday, Girls on Wheels, return of Ms. Blue
By Lookout Santa Cruz staff,6 days ago
If you’re still recovering from the one-two punch of Halloween weekend and the annual end of daylight saving time, this weekend is about slowing down. First Friday comes back around this week, and it’s a great time to check out art across Santa Cruz County. The Santa Cruz Art League is throwing a First Friday Viewing Party: Luck of the Draw Exhibition and Fundraiser, with a raffle to win pieces from local artists. At the Tannery Arts Center, experience the Día de los Muertos Community Exhibit, where visitors are welcome to bring photos, marigolds and offerings to a public ofrenda.