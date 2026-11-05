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Food Fraud and the Case for Traceability
By Johnna Hepner, Jon Woody,6 days ago
Food fraud isn’t new, and I don’t know that it’s actually gotten worse over the years. What’s changed is our awareness of it. At its core, food fraud is the intentional substitution, addition, tampering, or misrepresentation of a food or ingredient for economic gain. The drivers haven’t changed much: high-value ingredients, complex global supply chains with more intermediaries than most people realize, price volatility from tariffs or natural disasters, and food safety standards that vary from country to country. Put those together and food fraud is going to keep happening. The question is how well The question is how well companies understand where they’re vulnerable and what they’re doing to reduce that risk.companies understand where they’re vulnerable and what they’re doing to reduce that risk.