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ACUS Request for Comments on Processing Public Comments in Agency Rulemaking
By Bridget C.E. Dooling,4 days ago
In connection with one of its projects, the Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS) published a Federal Register Notice seeking comments on processing public comments in agency rulemaking. Professor Steve Balla (GW) is the consultant for this project, which is a superb fit given his expertise in the political science of rulemaking and mass comments.