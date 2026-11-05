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Frost Threaten Rutherford County Crops and Gardens This Weekend & Drought Update
By Rutherford Weather,6 days ago
RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (RWX) - Freezing conditions and widespread frost will sweep across Rutherford County early next week as cold air settles over Middle Tennessee. Rutherford Weather's Bryan Barrett reported that afternoon temperatures will reach 56° on Saturday (November 7th), according to the National Blend of Models, before dropping sharply overnight. Sunday (November 8th) morning lows will drop to 34° in Murfreesboro, 33° in Walter Hill, 35° in Smyrna, and into the 30s across Eagleville.
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