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State of Jackson: Where do Teton Republicans go from here?
By Admin,6 days ago
It was a trouncing. Teton-area Democrats won all five partisan races on the 2026 county ballot. But leaders on both sides say there’s more to be learned from results than meets the eye. To what degree was Teton County simply swept up in a blinding blue supernova? And what does the state’s swing to the center mean for a new regime of the local GOP? Outgoing Teton County GOP Chair Kat Rueckert and Teton Dem’s Chair Annette Osnos talk with co-host Frederick Reimers and KHOL Managing Editor Sophia Boyd-Fliegel about election results.