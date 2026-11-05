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Husband-and-wife team opens Hwy 31 Wine & Spirits in Pelham
By Dave Domescik,6 days ago
PELHAM – Pelham’s newest business is bringing an expanded selection of spirits, beer, wine and tobacco products to a busy stretch of Pelham Parkway. Hwy 31 Wine & Spirits, located at 2169 Pelham Parkway, Suite B, officially opened on Thursday, Oct. 8. The store is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Vijayakumar “VJ” Arunachalam and Nadiya Arunachalam.