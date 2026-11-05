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Brownsburg Field of Honor To Display 500 Flags Honoring Veterans
6 days ago
BROWNSBURG – A display of 500 American flags will transform the lawn surrounding Brownsburg Town Hall into a tribute to military personnel and veterans through Veterans Day. Field of Honor, located at 61 N. Green St., opened Oct. 29 with a nighttime illumination ceremony and will remain available for public viewing from morning through late evening until Wednesday, Nov. 11.