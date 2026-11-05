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Retail traders dump the most stocks in a single day since Covid selloff
By Sarah Min@_sarahmin,6 days ago
Retail traders dumped the most stocks in a single day since the Covid pandemic, amid Thursday's massive tech selloff, according to Vanda Research. Retail investors sold a net $338 million of single stocks on Thursday, with not even an hour into the close, which the market research firm noted was the largest one-day outflow since March 2020 for a group that has been known to buy the dip and keep cash within the market.
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