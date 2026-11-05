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On American Football Day, Commanders players remember youth football highlights and recognize coaches who shaped them
By Hannah Lichtenstein,6 days ago
They may be among the most elite athletes in the country now, but once upon a time, they were just kids having fun on the gridiron. In honor of 2026 National Football Day, members of the Burgundy & Gold went down youth football memory lane to share favorite memories and shout out the coaches who made impact on them.
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