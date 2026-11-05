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Area preview: East Webster hosts Water Valley to begin Class 2A playoffs
By Danny P. Smith,6 days ago
It was about this time last year that the East Webster Wolverines began a playoff run that resulted in the Class 2A State championship. The Wolverines hope to be right back at Mississippi State’s Davis Wade Stadium and lifting another trophy in December, but first comes Water Valley at home Friday night and head coach Ron Price does not want them to lose sight of that.