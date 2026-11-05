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Canadiens: Tough Choices Had To Be Made And Will Be Made Again
By Karine Hains,7 days ago
After missing just six games, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki will return to the lineup against the Utah Mammoth, and so will Kirby Dach, who has been under the weather. As a result, Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck will be healthy scratches. It’s not surprising that Xhekaj gets the chop, not that his fight with Adam Lowry caused the Habs defeat on Tuesday, but dropping the gloves was a bad decision. Arber had already fought and won. After that bout, the Bell Centre erupted; all the players went by the penalty box to congratulate him, and the Habs had a dominating shift. That was enough extracurriculars; there was no need for another fight. The youngest Xhekaj will learn to pick his spots, just like the older did.