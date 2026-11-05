undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man facing multiple felony, misdemeanor charges after fleeing in stolen vehicle, police say
By WNDU Staff,6 days ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing nine felony and misdemeanor charges after reportedly fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle, the Elkhart Police Department said. Forty-four-year-old Anthony Jones, Jr. of Indianapolis faces the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement (Level 5 felony) Auto theft (Level 6 felony) Possession of...
3