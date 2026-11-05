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Millcreek Brothers Launch 55-Mile 'Holy Ultra' From BYU's Y to Utah's U
By Lisa Middleton,6 days ago
Before kickoff of this year's BYU-Utah football game on Saturday, a different kind of rivalry showdown will already be underway on foot. The Holy Ultra, a new 55-mile race stretching from BYU's iconic Y to the University of Utah's U, sends runners on a self-supported trek between the two campuses, with two separate start times timed around the game itself.