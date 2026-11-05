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David George Thompson – November 3 2026
6 days ago
David George Thompson passed away peacefully November 3, 2026, leaving behind a rich legacy of faith, devotion to family, and service to others. Born on February 19, 1942, in Beaver, Utah, to Warren E. Thompson and Mable Marie Branin, David’s early years were spent in Beaver before his family moved to Orem, Utah. Throughout his youth, David was a passionate and exceptionally talented athlete. Competing in football, basketball, baseball, and track, his natural athletic ability and competitive spirit earned him multiple accolades and college athletic scholarships.