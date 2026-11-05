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Rams holding punt returner competition
By Kenneth Arthur,5 days ago
The job for Kyren Williams as a punter returner would be simple: Just catch the ball. The Los Angeles Rams are looking for a new player to fair catch punts for the rest of the season. Sean McVay told reporters this week that Kyren Williams and Tutu Atwell are the leaders in the clubhouse to win a job that nobody really wants because it only comes with dire consequences and no upside.