undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
For Methow Valley sisters, Nowka Botanica evolved naturally
By Shelley Smith Jones,5 days ago
New business emphasizes artisan methods, distinct small-batch creations. When two sisters shared a vision of building a luxury botanical apothecary, they began brainstorming about how to make their dream come true. Angella Konot and Rebecca Nowka created their new business Nowka (pronounced no-kuh) Botanica based on their desire to handcraft products rooted in “wellness, craftsmanship, and intentional living.”