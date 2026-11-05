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Land-Grant Brewing Applies for Liquor License at Former Nocterra Space in Powell
By Johana Mukandila,6 days ago
Land-Grant Brewing Company could be expanding beyond its Franklinton roots, with public records showing the Columbus-based brewery has applied for a liquor license at the former Nocterra Brewing space in Powell, according to the Columbus Underground. The application lists the property at 41 Depot St., Powell, OH, which previously housed...
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