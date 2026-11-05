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Springfield man arrested for child porn possession
6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CAPITOL CITY NOW) – Another arrest has been made by local law enforcement after a Springfield man was alleged to have child pornography in his cell phone. According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department, Ross Boner, 32, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on eight counts of Child Sexual Abuse Materials. He was arrested that afternoon at his Springfield home.