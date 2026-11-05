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Sports Beat | Playoff showdowns ahead for football teams
By Dennis Browne,6 days ago
Both local football teams finished second in their divisions of the Puget Sound League and will attempt to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament this weekend. The 16th-seeded Peninsula Seahawks (5-3) earned a first-round home game against No. 17 Lincoln (6-2) and four-star quarterback Sione Kaho. The Seahawks and Abes tangle at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Roy Anderson Field.