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Hello Houston – The Commuter Cut (November 5, 2026)
By Garrett Bohlmann,6 days ago
For our busy Houston commuters, we have – The Commuter Cut – a special 40-minute version of our show to listen to during your journey home. In today's edition of "The Commuter Cut," we hear from Letitia Plummer, who discusses her historic victory in the Harris County Judge race as the first Black person and first Muslim elected to this role and what her plans are for this office.