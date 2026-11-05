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St. Albans man sentenced to prison for federal drug and gun crimes, prosecutors say
By STAFF REPORTS,6 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man who pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun crimes was sentenced to prison Thursday, prosecutors said. Justin Dale Graves, 44, of St. Albans was sentenced to nine years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
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