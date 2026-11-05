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Jaguars vs Ravens Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 9 TNF
By Cody Aceveda,6 days ago
Our NFL expert offers his Jaguars vs Ravens predictions, picks and odds ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup in Baltimore at 8:15pm ET (11/5). The Ravens will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak at home on Thursday, while the Jaguars will hope to start a winning streak after beating the Colts in Week 8. With this in mind, Jacksonville are big favorites with the betting sites. Let’s dive into our picks.