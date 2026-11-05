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Reports: Texas RB Hollywood Smothers (MCL) out for season
6 days ago
Texas running back Hollywood Smothers will miss the remainder of the season with a torn MCL, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Smothers is second on the No. 7 Longhorns in both carries (69) and rushing yards (283) and tied for second with two rushing touchdowns. Raleek Brown leads the team in all categories (92 carries, 452 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns).