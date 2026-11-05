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Clifford Eugene Wilson Jr.
6 days ago
Clifford Eugene Wilson Jr., affectionately known as Kip, passed away on October 30, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida, at the age of 79. Born on November 28, 1946, in Lynnwood, California, Kip lived a life marked by devotion to his family, steadfast character, and a warm presence that touched the lives of many. He carried himself with quiet strength and a generous spirit, and those who knew him will remember the kindness he showed so freely throughout his life. He was a man who valued hard work, loyalty, and the simple joys of time spent with the people he loved most.