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Nick Wayne celebrates beating Chris Jericho twice, Chad Gable on Vanity Project (videos)
By Steve Gerweck,6 days ago
The 21-year-old wrestler wrapped up his trilogy against Chris Jericho with a win at AEW WrestleDream in October, securing a 2-1 series after splitting earlier matches. AEW amplified the moment on its November 4 Dynamite with a crowd promo complete with pyro, while official posts echoed his catchphrase. Fans praise the streamer-like energy fitting his young character, though retired wrestler Gail Kim voiced her dislike for this direction in wrestling.