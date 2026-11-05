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Front Royal High School Seniors Can Apply for $3,000 Electric Utility Scholarship
By Royal Examiner,6 days ago
Graduating high school seniors in Front Royal can receive $3,000 toward college or technical school through a scholarship program offered by American Municipal Power (AMP). The Town of Front Royal is accepting applications for the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship, which is available to qualifying students whose households receive electricity from the Town’s municipal electric utility.