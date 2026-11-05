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Endowment Announces $500K In Grants For Fall Cycle
By Staff Reports, posted,6 days ago
New Hanover Community Endowment officials announced plans Thursday to award $500,000 to 39 organizations in its 2026 Fall Community Grants cycle. The grants support the endowment’s pillars of social and health equity, education, community safety and community development and support nonprofit and community-serving organizations, according to a news release.