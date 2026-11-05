undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ravens Activate Vega Ioane as Jets, Lions, Commanders, Browns Shuffle Depth
By AI-assisted,6 days ago
Ravens Get Vega Ioane Back, Jets Injury Notes Pile Up, Lions and Commanders and Browns Shuffle Depth. The most useful news of the day is in Baltimore, where the Ravens are getting a starter back before the next game. The rest of the league's Tuesday was mostly availability notes and practice squad paperwork, and the Jets supplied most of the notes.