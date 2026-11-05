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Elon women’s soccer eliminated from CAA tournament
By Amayah Rogers,6 days ago
Elon University redshirt senior Isa Murdock attempts a goal on William & Mary sophomore goalkeeper Gwen Doughty on Nov. 5 at Rudd Field. No. 2 seeded Elon women’s soccer fell to the No. 3 seeded College of William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the Coastal Athletic Association tournament. The team looked to remain undefeated at home and move on to the semifinals.