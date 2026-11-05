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Democrats ‘divorced from voters’ as 5 states back citizen-only voting, bolstering GOP push
By Latest & Breaking News,7 days ago
Voters in five states overwhelmingly approved ballot measures barring noncitizens from voting, including Kansas, where Democrats scored a major Senate upset, and Alaska, where the Senate race remains uncalled. Federal law already prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, but measures approved in Kansas, Alaska, Arkansas, South Dakota and West...
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