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State Fire Marshal Urges Carbon Monoxide Precautions as Winter Heating Season Begins
By Miles Brewer,6 days ago
As temperatures drop and Iowans turn up the heat, the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division is reminding residents to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their families from carbon monoxide poisoning. Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed November as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, drawing attention to the dangers of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly. Carbon monoxide is produced when fuels such as natural gas, propane, gasoline, and wood do not burn completely. “As we head into winter months, it’s important Iowans make sure their homes are equipped with working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms,” says State Fire Marshal Dan Wood. “Heating equipment should also be inspected and in good working order. Carbon monoxide can be deadly, but taking a few simple precautions can help ensure a safe winter season.” The State Fire Marshal Division encourages Iowans to install carbon monoxide alarms, inspect heating equipment, use generators safely, and never idle vehicles in garages. If a carbon monoxide alarm sounds or poisoning is suspected, immediately move everyone outside to fresh air and call 911. Do not reenter the building until emergency responders say it is safe. Carbon monoxide exposure can be especially dangerous for pregnant individuals, infants, older adults, and people with certain underlying health conditions.
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