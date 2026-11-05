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Gavin Newsom wipes out California’s death row in historic mass commutation
By Latest & Breaking News,6 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he will spare the lives of 548 inmates currently on the state’s death row, effectively clearing capital punishment in the state years after issuing an executive moratorium on executions. In a letter to constituents, Newsom, a Democrat, declared the state’s capital punishment...