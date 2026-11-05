undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gov. Jeff Landry says Louisiana ‘held the line for conservative principles’ despite blue wave
By ALYSE PFEIL,6 days ago
Gov. Jeff Landry acknowledged the shellacking Republicans across the country took in Tuesday’s elections, but said Louisiana withstood the blue wave — and called on conservatives to get involved in December’s runoff elections for Congress. “Despite the rough night around the country on Tuesday, Louisiana stood tall...
51