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Man critically injured after being shot during altercation downtown
By Victoria Arredondo,6 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A man in his mid-20s was critically injured Thursday afternoon after he was shot during a physical altercation with two construction workers. San Antonio police said the incident occurred around 1:57 p.m. at the intersection of La Villita and South St. Mary’s. The workers were inside a vehicle when the man approached and asked them for money. After they told him they did not have any, he aggressively grabbed the vehicle’s door handle.