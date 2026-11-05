undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
JUST ONE STATION: 83-year-old Billerica woman rescued after her paddleboat got stuck
By Alex DiPrato,6 days ago
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Marie Morinico peddled her paddleboat against the tide from her Billerica home on the Concord River. She’s done this for over 60 years. “Went a lot further than I normally go, because it was such a beautiful day,” Morinico said. “Didn’t consider daylight savings, getting dark soon, went further than I should have.”
1