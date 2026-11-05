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Buying Land in Ireland: Ownership, Records and Water Rights
By Terry Donlan,6 days ago
Buying land in Ireland begins with three questions: who owns it, can you legally reach it, and can you use it as intended? This guide explains the checks for buyers in the Republic of Ireland, including foreign ownership, land searches, planning, auctions, taxes and water rights. Historical records can explain a property’s past, but they do not replace a current title investigation.