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UCSD students lined up to vote on Election Day at on-campus vote centers
By Kevin Sears,6 days ago
On Monday, hundreds of UC San Diego students lined up outside of the four campus vote centers to vote in the 2026 midterm election. At noon, an estimated 130 students queued up to vote at the Red Shoe Room and Bear Room at Price Center, forming a line that stretched to the sidewalk alongside Dirty Birds. Volunteers handed out snacks to students waiting in line, including granola bars, water bottles and Haribo Goldbears.
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