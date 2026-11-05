undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Giannis and the Miami Heat Are Off to a Slow Start
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Outspoken With Dan Sileo. Miami’s Slow Start and a Three-Point Pick Against Golden State. Giannis is averaging 28 points, while Bam Adebayo is scoring around 19, yet Miami has started 3-5. The issue is not Erik Spoelstra, who remains one of the greatest coaches of his generation. Giannis and Bam have performed as expected, but the Heat do not have enough around them.