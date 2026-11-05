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SkyeBrowse Measures a Roof and Flags Hail Hits From One Drone Flight
By Haye Kesteloo,6 days ago
SkyeBrowse released a roof inspection tool on Thursday, November 5, that measures a roof and screens it for storm damage from one drone flight. On the finished 3D model, Roof Damage Analysis finds the roof, outlines every facet and reports squares, area, main pitch and the ridge, hip, valley, eave and rake lengths. An AI scan then pins hail hits and wind creases on the model, and the inspector approves or rejects each one before anything reaches the PDF report.