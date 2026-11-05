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KAI’S TAKE: NC State WBB moved to 2-0 with an 80-45 win over Campbell, Now comes Kentucky.
By Kai Crutchfield,3 days ago
This article is part of a new collaboration with former NC State WBB star Kai Crutchfield and her new outlet, ‘KlutchUnscripted.com‘ a site that gives you authentic, informed, and personal sports coverage from someone who has actually lived the game. Kai will be sharing some of her coverage of NC State’s women’s team here at Pack Pride. For full coverage and more in-depth analysis, visit her site or follow her at @Klutch.unscripted on IG and @kai_cierra on X.
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