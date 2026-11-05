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Ticket Alert: Liquid Stranger, The Chats, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
By EverOut Staff,6 days ago
Celebrate the (mostly) good election news with tickets to an upcoming show! Swedish DJ Liquid Stranger invites the EDM community to come together on “one shared frequency” on his Electric Helix tour. Australian punk-rockers The Chats have a North American tour planned in support of their forthcoming third album, Half Cut. Plus, don’t forget to grab a free ticket to tomorrow’s edition of Noise Complaint, The Stranger’s new concert podcast series. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events.
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