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Israel's elections are running to a new scramble to build coalition government
By Scripps News Group,6 days ago
Eyes worldwide are still on the electoral race in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a new challenge in parliament. President Isaac Herzog wrapped up consultations earlier Thursday on forming a new government. Neither Netanyahu nor challenger Gadi Eisenkot won a parliamentary majority in the elections, setting off a scramble for coalition partners.