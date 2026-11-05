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A large offshore wind project in New England, Revolution Wind, is fully operational
By Miriam Wasser,6 days ago
Editor's Note: This story was updated after WBUR learned another larger project in the region, Vineyard Wind, achieved full power in late October. After nearly three years of construction, Revolution Wind, a large offshore wind project near the cost of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, is fully operational. With 65...
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