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Student athletes, coaches left in shock with Gillette Stadium no longer hosting state championships
By Matt PriceMark Gardyna,6 days ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just hours away from the high school football state playoffs getting underway. Many teams, including some in western Mass, have been preparing for their respective games. But that is not the main talker this week as each division’s state championship will have to be played elsewhere.
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