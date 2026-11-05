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Guest View: Philanthropy Night celebrates Morgan Hill’s volunteers
By Mario Bañuelos,6 days ago
For 25 years, the Morgan Hill Community Foundation (MHCF) has championed a simple but powerful idea: “Give Where You Live.” On Friday, Nov. 13, the foundation will bring that spirit to life at its annual Philanthropy Night Awards, celebrating the volunteers and philanthropists whose generosity strengthens the greater Morgan Hill service area.