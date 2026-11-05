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Hurricanes Are Dominating Metropolitan Division Opponents
By Adam Martin,6 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes, the defending Stanley Cup Champions, have been absolutely dominating their Metropolitan Division opponents. The Hurricanes currently lead the Metropolitan Division with a 12-3-2 record in 17 games for 26 points on the season, six more than the New Jersey Devils, who are second with 20. They also have one more point this season than the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild, who both have 25 points, for the most in the entire NHL.