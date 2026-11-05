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How to Rebuild a Corrupted Outlook .OST Data File Without Losing Local Drafts
By Help Desk Geek StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,2 days ago
Classic Outlook keeps freezing, the sync progress bar never finishes, or your folders show different item counts than Outlook on the web. These are common signs of a corrupted .OST file, and you can rebuild it by renaming the file so Outlook downloads a fresh copy, as long as you first back up any drafts that never reached the server.