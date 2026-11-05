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Seahawks QB Drew Lock Sends Clear Injury Message Before Cardinals Game
By Erik C. Anderson,6 days ago
Drew Lock expects to take every practice rep. The Seattle Seahawks’ training staff still gets the final say. Preparing to replace injured starter Sam Darnold against the Arizona Cardinals, Lock delivered an encouraging update on his own elbow November 5. After spending the past two games as Seattle’s emergency third quarterback, he said he is approaching this week with a full workload in mind.