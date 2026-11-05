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Historic Win: Crystalyne Curley Becomes First Female Navajo President
5 days ago
Historic Election for Navajo Nation: First Female President-Elect Faces Challenges. The Navajo Nation is witnessing a historic moment as voters have unofficially elected their first female president. Crystalyne Curley, who is also the current Navajo Nation Council Speaker, emerged victorious in the closely contested election, bringing promises of unity amidst rising tensions.